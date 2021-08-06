Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

