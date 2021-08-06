Morgan Stanley Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $155.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $110.30 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.42, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

