Canaccord Genuity Boosts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GDYN stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130,801 shares of company stock worth $77,348,776. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

