Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.24% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $123.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.80. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $123.35.

