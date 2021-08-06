Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

