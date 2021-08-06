Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 601 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $106.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

