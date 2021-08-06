Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $36.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66.

