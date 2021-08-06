Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.49 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 13.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $248.41 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

