Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted by Analyst

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.