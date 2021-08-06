Brookstone Capital Management Takes $868,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,394,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 549,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 459,095 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

