28,110 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

