InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.70

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.70 and last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 6574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,158,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,846,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

