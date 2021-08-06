Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

