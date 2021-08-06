Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.
Shares of SAFT stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.29.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
