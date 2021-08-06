Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Avient also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.680 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

