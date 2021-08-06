Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.35. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

