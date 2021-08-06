Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.21. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

