Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
