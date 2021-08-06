Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

