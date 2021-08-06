Mizuho Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $279.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $250.00 to $279.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

NYSE:LLY opened at $264.19 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

