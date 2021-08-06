Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $163.98 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

