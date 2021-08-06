Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:NAN opened at $15.39 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
See Also: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.