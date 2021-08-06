Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:NAN opened at $15.39 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

