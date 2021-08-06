Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,205.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7509542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.