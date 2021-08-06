Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.10 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.460-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

