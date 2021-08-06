Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.10 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.460-$0.500 EPS.
Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.