BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
MIY opened at $15.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
