O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

OI opened at $14.83 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.