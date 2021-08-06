Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.94 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

