Panda Yield Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,085.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $54,123.72 and $1,085.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00894108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00097970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

