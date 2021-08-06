HC Wainwright Lowers Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $19.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 246.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $592,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.