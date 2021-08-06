Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,908 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $21,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,092 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

