Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 262.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.43. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

