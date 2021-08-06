Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71. GreenBox POS has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 100.06% and a negative return on equity of 145.10%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

