Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,092. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.