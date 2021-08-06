1,952 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

