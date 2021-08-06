Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.64. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 32,453 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

