Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.64. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 32,453 shares changing hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
The company has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47.
About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.