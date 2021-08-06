6,058 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.