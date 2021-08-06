Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $932,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,194,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

