Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $49,608,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.53.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.