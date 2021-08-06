Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,212 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,442,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $271.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.