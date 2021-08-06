Brookstone Capital Management Invests $959,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

