Siddhartha Kadia Acquires 9,380 Shares of ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) insider Siddhartha Kadia purchased 9,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.47 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,968.60 ($83,549.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 4th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 4th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, June 6th. This is a boost from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. ALS’s payout ratio is 81.46%.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

