Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas H. Jones Sells 470 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NOC opened at $358.72 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,734,000 after purchasing an additional 212,954 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

