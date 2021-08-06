Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $205,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

MPWR stock opened at $463.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.