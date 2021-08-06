BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.