Sven Wehrwein Sells 2,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

