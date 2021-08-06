Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

