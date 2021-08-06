CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $470,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

