Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 9.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 212,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,243,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.27.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

