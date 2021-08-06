Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of SGTX opened at $5.12 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.