Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 64,941 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

