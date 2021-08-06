Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo Sells 14,409 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

